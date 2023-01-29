Two-day Pakistan Horti Expo inaugurated

LAHORE: Secretary Agriculture Punjab Ahmad Aziz Tarar Saturday inaugurated the "Khad Mela and Pakistan Horti Expo 2023" organized by the Department for the promotion of horticultural products.

Some 45 delegations of importers and exporters from nine Saudi Arabia, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Kenya, Bahrain, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Russia attended the exhibition at Expo Centre, Johar Town, Lahore.

Horticultural products and technology were displayed during the exhibition.

More than 2,000 farmers, importers and exporters attended the event, and a special international seminar was also organised for their awareness about modern production technology of vegetables and fruit.

On the occasion, Tarar said the Punjab government accorded top priority to the development of agricultural sector and farmers’ well-being.

He said it was an appreciative thing that domestic and foreign industrialists, farmers, importers and exporters had taken extraordinary interest in the exhibition.

Faisal Zahoor, Agriculture Secretary, South Punjab talking to reporters said such exhibitions would make communication easier for farmers, domestic and international companies, processors, importers and exporters.

On the occasion, the mobile app "Khad Hisab" developed by Soil Fertility Research Institute, Punjab was formally inaugurated by the Secretary Agriculture.

The app would be a useful thing for farmers, who can get guidance for balanced application of nitrogen, phosphorus and potash fertilisers according to their budget.