Octogenarian woman dies in Lyari house fire

An elderly woman died when a fire broke out at her house in Lyari on Saturday.

According to the Kalri police station, a score of neighbouring people gathered and extinguished the fire.

Rescuers transported the body to the Civil Hospital Karachi, where the deceased was identified as 80-year-old Fatima, wife of Hassan. The police said that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained while an investigation was under way.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a cardboard factory in the Federal B Area neighbourhood. Seven fire tenders were sent to the scene to extinguishing the blaze.

The spokesperson for the Fire Brigade Department said the firemen faced a lot difficulties during the operation due to the narrow streets. They were able to put out the blaze after the hectic efforts of five hours while the cooling process was under way till the filing of this news report.

Following the fire, an emergency was imposed at Nipa and Sakhi Hassan water hydrants of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board. According to the spokesperson for the board, several water tankers were dispatched to the property and the incharges of the hydrants were in continuous communication with the fire brigade authorities.

The focal person was sad to be supervising the hydrants cell operation, and the water board continued to supply water until the fire was fully under control. The fire brigade spokesperson said no loss of life was reported in the incident, while the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

The police also participated in the fire-extinguishing work and said that no criminal element was found behind the fire; however, they were investigating to ascertain the actual cause of the fire.

Moreover, a fire broke out at a towel factory near in SITE area. Four fire tenders were sent to the property and they were able to extinguish the blaze after three hours. Goods and machines worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes in the fire, but its cause was yet to be ascertained. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported in the incident.