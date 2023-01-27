Transfers, postings banned in Punjab

LAHORE:In pursuance of the Election Commission’s notification, the Punjab government has imposed ban on transfers and postings across the province.

In this regard, Services and General Administration Department has issued a circular to the administrative secretaries asking them in the light of Election Commission’s notification, complete ban has been imposed on transfers and postings in the province.

According to the circular, “The administrative departments shall not communicate with the Election Commission in this regard and in case of any extreme exigency transfer and posting cases they shall route through Services Wing of the S&GAD for seeking concurrence of the Election Commission of Pakistan”.

LDA DG: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Aamir Ahmed Khan paid a surprise visit to LDA One Window Cell on Thursday to inquire about the problems of the citizens.

LDA DG expressed satisfaction with the facilities available in the One Window Cell and directed the Additional Director General and other officers concerned to speed up the process of citizens’ cases and provide them maximum relief.

LDA DG listened to the problems of citizens especially elderly people and women and issued immediate orders to the directors concerned to resolve their problems. He said that separate seats and a special lounge have been made for women and elderly people at the One Window Cell and all facilities were available to citizens under one roof in One Window Cell.