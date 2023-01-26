Four people killed in fire exchange

PESHAWAR: Four people were killed and two others were wounded in an exchange of fire between two rival groups in Sheikh Muhammadi village in the limits of the Badber Police Station here on Wednesday.

A police official said Tehsinullah and Jan Amin were killed from one side while Kifayat and Sahib Khan died from the other side due to the fire exchange between the two groups over a money dispute.

Two passers-by were wounded in the firing as well. Police said raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.