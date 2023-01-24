Islamabad gets new chief commissioner

ISLAMABAD: Captain (R) Noorul Amin Mengal, a BPS-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Group (PAG), has been appointed as new Chief Commissioner (CC) Islamabad.

The Establishment Division issued a notification about appointment of Noorul Amin Mengal as Chief Commissioner Islamabad. By virtue of ex-officio member of CDA Board as per Section 6 (2) of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ordinance, 1960, he will also be posted as the CDA Chairman.

Noorul Amin Mengal is trustworthy officer of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif who is competent authority to make the appointment. Mengal has served as Deputy Commissioner Lahore and Faisalabad. He also served as Commissioner Rawalpindi. He was instrumental in setting up Punjab Food Authority.

Hails from Balochistan, perhaps first time a Baloch officer posted on the key slot of Chief Commissioner Islamabad and CDA Chairman. Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Younis has been directed to report Establishment Division.

In the past five months pace of development had slowed down. City rehabilitation completely stopped and parks are in dilapidated state. With the onset of present government new projects were announced particularly in the public transport sector. Several projects were completed and inaugurated by the prime minister till August 15, last year. However, since the outgoing chairman took over only ongoing projects that were already near completion were being pushed whereas no new project could be initiated.

Reportedly, the prime minister was not satisfied with this pace and decided to change the incumbent. It is observed by residents of Islamabad that the outgoing chairman was unable to match the pace set by his predecessor. The outgoing chairman reportedly had connection with certain power corridors that were instrumental in his posting as chairman initially.

With change of scene his new posting was expected and overdue. There was also depletion of CDA financial sources which has suddenly become cash strapped whereas it was running a surplus until few months back. However, it is rumoured that Captain ® Usman had close ties with the new caretaker Punjab chief minister and is likely to be posted in Punjab. He might be posted Secretary to Chief Minister. However, currently he has been made to report to Establishment Division.