Iran arrests three female journalists

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have arrested three female journalists in the past two days, local media said on Monday, amid months of protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.

“In the past 48 hours, at least three female journalists, namely Melika Hashemi, Saideh Shafiei and Mehrnoush Zarei, have been arrested in Tehran,” reformist newspaper Etemad quoted the Tehran journalists´ union as saying.

The paper said the three women had been transferred to Evin prison, where many of those arrested in connection with the protests are being held. It estimated that about 80 journalists have been arrested since the start of the unrest in the country four months ago.