Five alleged killers held in Mardan

MARDAN: District police on Thursday claimed to have

arrested five alleged killers amid the ongoing anti-polio campaign in which 3,000 cops have been deployed for

security.

A spokesman for Mardan Police said that District Police Officer Haroon Rasheed visited various centres to inspect security for the campaign that will conclude today (Friday).

Meanwhile, the police claimed to have arrested four prime accused in two murder cases in the Rustam area. DSP Fazal Sher told a press conference that the accused had committed two separate murders and arms including one Kalashnikov, one M16 rifle, and four pistols were also recovered during the raids.

Another proclaimed offender was arrested in murder and attempted murder cases and a Kalashnikov recovered from him in Toru area. Also, a drug peddler was arrested with more than 1kg of charas and a case registered against him.