Nadeem Kamran 10th Bishop of Lahore Diocese

LAHORE:In Church of Pakistan Lahore Diocese, the enthronement service of the Bishop of Lahore was held here at Lahore Cathedral in which Nadeem Kamran was enthroned as the 10th Bishop of Lahore Diocese. Bishop of Lahore’s enthronement was conducted by Senior Bishop Alexander John Malik Bishop Emeritus. Bishop Samuel Azaria and Bishop Irfan Jameel also participated in this service.