Parliament urges EU to list Iran guards as ‘terrorist’

STRASBOURG, France: The European Parliament voted on Wednesday to urge Brussels to list Iran´s Revolutionary Guards as a terror group, amid mounting pressure on Western powers to do so.
MEPs backed an amendment added to an annual foreign policy report calling for “the EU and its member states to include the IRGC on the EU´s terrorist list in the light of its terrorist activity, the repression of protesters and its supplying of drones to Russia.” The vote does not oblige the European Union to act, but it comes with foreign ministers already due to discuss tightening sanctions on Tehran at a meeting in Brussels next week. Iran has launched a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests since the September 16 death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Several detainees have been condemned to death.
