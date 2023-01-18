Tribute paid to matchless volunteers of AKF

PESHAWAR: In order to pay tribute to the thousands of volunteers from across the province, who had rendered outstanding services during the recent floods and other natural disasters in the country, a one-day volunteers’ convention titled “The Matchless” was organised under the aegis of Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Tuesday.

Thousands of volunteers of Al-Khidmat Foundation participated in the programme from all over the province.

In the first session of the convention organized under the chairmanship of Al-Khidmat Foundation’s provincial president Khalid Waqas, the students and teachers of public and private educational institutions, who had taken part in the relief and rescue activities during national tragedies participated.

In the initial session, Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief Professor Mohammad Ibrahim Khan and media persons including Mahmood Jan Babar, Farzana Ali, Dr Yousaf Ali, Peshawar Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik, Lehaz Ali and others shared detailed information on the welfare activities of Al-Khidmat Foundation.

The second session of the convention was presided over by central president of the foundation Prof Dr Hafeezur Rahman and central chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Sirajul Haq was the chief guest.

JI Vice-President Dr Mushtaq Mangat, Provincial Assembly members Inayatullah Khan, Rehana Ismail, Shagufta Malik, Provincial General Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Abdul Wasi, Bahrullah Khan Advocate, Dr Muhammad Iqbal Khalil and Hafiz Hashmat Khan, Mohammad Shakir Siddiqui and others attended the session.

On this occasion, tributes were paid to the volunteers of Al-Khidmat Foundation for their selfless service during the recent nationwide floods and other natural calamities.

It was acknowledged that Al-Khidmat volunteers become active and take immediate part in rescue and relief activities whenever sudden calamities have occurred in Pakistan.

Glowing tributes were paid to the martyred presidents of the foundation’s North Waziristan chapter, Engineer Asadullah, president Al Khidmat Foundation Mardan Farman Ali, and General Secretary Kalam Bahrain Maulana Ayaz Khankhel and ambulance driver Azam Khan for their selfless services during Corona virus and other calamities.

These heroes of Al-Khidmat Foundation were martyred during corona and other relief activities.

On this occasion, the heirs of the martyrs were also honoured with shields of recognition service, while in the convention, commemorative shields and certificates were also given to the volunteers who rendered excellent services in Corona, flood and other accidents and calamities.