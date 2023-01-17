Islamabad legislative assembly case: IHC issues notice to AG, seeks reply till March 27

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) while issuing notice to Attorney General (AG) has sought a reply from him by March 27 on the petition related to the establishment of a legislative assembly for Islamabad like other provinces.
The court has summoned AG for assistance and the case came up for hearing before a single bench of IHC led by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani Monday. The petition was filed by SM Yawar Gardezi, advocate. The counsel for the petitioner told the court that the federal government be directed to start work on the enactment of legislation for making a legislative assembly for Islamabad.
The court inquired,” Can this court issue directive for legislation or amendment in the constitution?” The counsel for the petitioner told the court “I am talking of the rights of the residents of Islamabad as there are governments in Delhi and Australia like this”.
The court inquired, “is this set up other than local government?” The petitioner replied: “Sir this setup is other than local government. Please direct the parliament. Then it is their discretion they take it how. Islamabad is such an area in Pakistan which has no legislative assembly of its own. Islamabad does not fall in the jurisdiction of any provincial assembly.” The court, while issuing notice to the federation and AG, adjourned the hearing till March 27.
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday sought assistance from respondents in a petition seeking the recovery...
Abdul Latif Afridi got killed for no fault of his in a tribal feud- such a kind of death a progressive and humane...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing till January 30, on a petition challenging the...
ISLAMABAD: The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors on Monday condemned the FIA’s pressure on...
DARRA ADAMKHEL: When the din of Pakistan´s most notorious weapons market becomes overwhelming, arms dealer Muhammad...
ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq on Monday night contacted Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan...
Comments