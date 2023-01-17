Zaman’s defeat in LG polls confirms his bogus win as MPA: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the defeat of the parliamentary party leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the Sindh Assembly, Khurrum Sher Zaman, in Karachi's local government polls at the hands of a Pakistan Peoples Party activist, Syed Najmi Alam, clearly showed that the PTI bagged a bogus mandate from the city in the 2018 general polls

In a tweet on Monday, the provincial minister said the case that Zaman had not been genuinely elected as a member of the Sindh Assembly in the 2018 general polls was confirmed by the fact the PTI lawmaker lost the election for union committee chairman in the latest polls. Memon further said that the people of Karachi had rejected the PTI in the latest local government polls.