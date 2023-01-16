Flour dealers held in Lakki Marwat, Peshawar, two permits cancelled

LAKKI MARWAT: A flour dealer was arrested and permits of two others were cancelled during a raid by officials of the district administration on Saturday.

On public complaints regarding irregularities, a team headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Tariqullah and Assistant Commissioner Tariq Mahmood paid surprise inspection visits to flourmills and outlets of flour dealers.

The official ordered the arrest of a dealer for his involvement in black marketing of the subsidised commodity.

They also ordered cancellation of flour permits of two dealers for their involvement in selling the subsidized flour in a hujra and failing to produce the records of bags sold.

The officials also fined another flour dealer in Ghaznikhel town.

The additional DC and assistant commissioner also visited private wheat markets and flour shops and checked availability and prices there.

PESHAWAR: The administration arrested eight flour dealers for tampering with records of the flour provided by the government.

The administration said that the officials inspected 158 flour shops and flour mills in the provincial capital and found that eight dealers had embezzled the flour provided by the government for subsidized rates to the consumers.

The officials sealed the shops of the arrested flour dealers. They also issued warnings to the flour mills for not keeping their record updated.

The officials had been directed to continue inspection in the provincial capital to ensure smooth supply of the people.