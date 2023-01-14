11 more suspects arrested in police encounters

Eleven suspected criminals, including six in an injured condition, were arrested in separate police encounters across the city on Friday.

Two street criminals were arrested in an injured condition after an exchange of fire with police in Korangi near Bilal Chowrangi. They were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where they were identified as 25 year-old Waqas, son of Khan Nawaz, and Imran, 20, son of Nisar Shah.

During the initial interrogation, the suspects told District Korangi SSP Sajid Sadozai that they had killed a man, namely Qayyum, for putting up resisting during a mugging bid in Korangi last month. They also confessed to have been involved in more than 80 incidents of crime in different areas of Karachi. Sadozai said the suspects used to sell stolen mobile phones through an online application. Two illegal weapons and four stolen mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

In another encounter, Steel Town police arrested three suspects in an injured condition in Gulshan-e-Hadeed. The suspects were named as included Sahil, Zeeshan, and Salamat, while two of their companions managed to escape the scene under the cover of fire. Three pistols, three mobile phones, and looted cash were recovered from their possession. Police said that the suspects were involved in various cases of crime.

Separately, three suspects were arrested during an exchange of fire with the Korangi Industrial Area police. The police said the encounter took place when a police patrol team saw two armed robbers looting a citizen in Mehran Town. On seeing the police, the robbers opened fire on them and tried to escape. In retaliation, the police fired back. During the shootout, a robber was injured and all the three suspects were arrested. The injured robber was taken to the JPMC in police custody where he was identified as Qasim, while his companions as Daniyal and Umair. Three pistols, five snatched mobile phones, and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession.

Moreover, three operatives of Hassan Jhengu group were arrested by Bilal Colony police. The police said the suspects had robbed the owner of a construction company in Samama Shopping Centre and shot and killed a watchman, namely Ali, for resisting the robbery bid. The suspects were identified as Hussain, Roshan alias Bengali, and Sohail alias Don. The weapon with which the watchman was killed was also recovered from their possession.

Man commits suicide

A man allegedly committed suicide at his house in Defence Housing Authority’s Phase II on Friday. Rescuers took the deceased to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was identified as 28-year-old Zain Khan, a son of Afzal Khan. Police said the man committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan over unexplained reasons.

Two hurt in shootings

Two people were injured in separate firing incidents in the city on Friday. According to police, 28-year-old Shehreyar, son of Mumtaz, was injured in firing by unidentified suspects in Nazimabad. Rescuers transported the injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). Separately, 30-year-old Tahir was injured for resisting a mugging bid in New Karachi. He was taken to the ASH.