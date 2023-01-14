PM returns from UAE after 2-day visit

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday arrived here after completing his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates.

At the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, this was the prime minister’s third visit after assuming the office.

At the Abu Dhabi Airport, the prime minister and his delegation were seen off by the UAE Minister for Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri and senior officials of the Pakistan embassy.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia Adel Al Ali Friday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Matters with regard to investment opportunities in the aviation and tourism sector of Pakistan were discussed in the meeting.