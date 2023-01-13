SHC orders halt to teachers’ recruitment

SUKKUR: Sindh High Court Sukkur Bench ordered to stop the recruitment process of Primary School Teachers (PST) and Junior Elementary School Teachers (JEST), who secured less than 40 percent marks in the test conducted by Institute of Business Administration (IBA)

Sukkur.

A two-member bench of the Sindh High Court Sukkur bench comprising Justice Sallahuddin Panhwar and Justice Abdul Mobin Lakho on Thursday heard the case on the application of the candidates neglected in the recruitment process.

The petitioners’ counsel argued that those who had scored 40 to 55 marks were being ignored while candidates with less than 40 marks were being recruited.

However, the policy was changed by the Sindh Education Department as majority of the students failed to match the criteria. Later, the government reduced the passing score to less than 40 percent marks.

The court remarked that the government had declared some areas as hard areas and recruited candidates who scored low marks. Justice Salahuddin Panhwar said that the entire Sindh had been made a hard area in terms of education.

Why can't those candidates who got 60 percent marks be sent to the hard areas by offering them allowances, he remarked. The court summoned the secretary education on January 26, and sought a report on the process of determining the hard areas.