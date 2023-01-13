Greenshirts’ absence from World Cup upset hockey greats

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey greats including Akhtar Rasool (1982 World Cup winning captain), Shahnaz Sheikh, and Samiullah Khan have expressed their utter disappointment over the Greenshirts’ failure to qualify for the World Cup Hockey 2023 that will spring into action from today (Friday) in the Indian cities of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

Talking to ‘The News’, all the three hockey stalwarts said that missing the 16-team action would only result in further decline in the standard of Pakistan hockey.

“We are not only the four-time World champions but we also won the World Cup in India in 1982 fair and square. We were the strongest team in the world at that time. It was Pakistan who floated the idea of the World Cup with Noor Khan making it possible that a world event starts by tabling a motion in the FIH meeting but at present we are not even part of 16-team competition. The teams like Chile and four others from Asia excluding Pakistan are competing in the event,” Akhtar Rasool said, fearing that such a miss could prove costly for the future of Pakistan hockey.

Akhtar also urged the federal government to think seriously about streamlining hockey affairs in the country.

“The time is running out for the Greenshirts as further decline would mean Pakistan losing the hockey standard even at the Asian level.”

Samiullah, who displayed a World Cup winning performance for the country in 1982, was also upset at watching the 16-team extravaganza without the participation of four-time champions. “It is really unbelievable that we are not even part of the event. Even the mediocre teams around the world are part of the competition but we stand nowhere.”

“No one and possibly the people in the Ministry for IPC and in government hierarchy know that the Hockey World Cup is getting underway in India from Friday. They are least bothered about Pakistan’s absence. Even the general public is not aware of such a miss. The result is obvious. When you start losing interest on all fronts, you actually become part of further decline.”

Samiullah added that it was the second time that Pakistan missed the opportunity of playing in the company of the best teams during the World Cup. “Though there are some mediocre teams around, some have improved leaps and bounds in the recent past and have attained a status where these are seen playing flawless hockey. But what matters most is missing the world competition.

Shahnaz Sheikh tipped Australia and Belgium to make it to the final of the World Cup Hockey 2023.

“I am a keen follower of the hockey activities and believe that Australia and Belgium would go on to play the final this time.”

He said he was really upset not to see Pakistan playing in the competition. “This time the World Cup is not restricted to 12 teams. Chile’s team which is ranked 22 in the world is also part of the competition. Not seeing Pakistan was disappointing and upsetting. But those having the power to decide on the formation of the Pakistan Hockey Federation will have to act and act quickly to save the future of the game.”