Cop injured in encounter with terrorists in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A police post was attacked with a grenade in Tarnab and a commando of the Counter-Terrorism Department was wounded during an encounter with alleged terrorists in Abshar Colony in the provincial capital on Wednesday.
“The CTD commandoes arrested four terrorists after an encounter in Abshar Colony on Warsak Road. One policeman was slightly injured when the terrorists opened fire on the CTD raiding team,” an official said. The official said the operation was conducted after a tip-off about the presence of terrorists who were planning to carry out attacks.
A few hours before the action, a grenade was lobbed at the police post in Tarnab on Grand Trunk Road in Chamkani. No casualty was reported when the grenade went off just outside the building. “Four policemen were suspended for negligence on their part after senior officials visited the spot in the morning,” a spokesman said. Police stations and posts have been frequently coming under attack with grenades and automatic weapons in the provincial capital and many other towns of the province for the last many months.
Most of the attacks are carried out at night. In some cases, the police were targetted with snipers carrying night vision thermal goggles to locate their target even in the darkness. The force has been put on high alert all over the province, especially in remote posts, after an increase in the attacks over the last many months.
