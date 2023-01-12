Stakeholders’ moot at UoM discusses issues

PESHAWAR: The University of Malakand hosted a grand moot of stakeholders under its community outreach programme on Wednesday.

Chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Rashid Ahmad, the meeting was attended by the representatives of different government departments, including Livestock, Soil Conservation, Agriculture, Water Management, Social Welfare, Child Protection, Public Health, Communication and Works, Forestry, Technical Education, Administration and community elders.

Objective of the coordination meeting was to identify the social problems and challenges that need to be addressed, brainstorm possible solutions, and develop a plan for implementing those solutions. All the participants actively took part in the detailed discussion and highlighted some prevalent challenges, with a focus on the roles of the respective department in eradicating these problems and how to build collaboration to work collectively for the cause.

All the participants were committed to address the issues relevant to them. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad assured all the participants involved that the university would extend its full support in delivering high-quality services to the community and that its expertise would always be available to them.