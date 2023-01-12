PM Shehbaz addressing a press conference in Islamabad on January 11, 2023. PID

ISLAMABAD: Terming the ‘Resilient Pakistan Conference’ in Geneva a big success, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said the world reposed trust in Pakistan by making pledges of $9.7 billion for flood aid despite the propaganda made by the coalition government’s political rivals.

Addressing a press conference here along with other federal cabinet members, the prime minister, without naming the PTI leadership, said a continuous campaign was on to divide and poison the nation but despite that the country had achieved an unprecedented success at the international forum. “This is also a manifestation of the confidence and trust of the world community in the people and coalition government. It was possible due to the prayers of millions of Pakistanis and hard work and sincerity of the coalition government,” said Shehbaz.

Federal ministers Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sherry Rehman, Tariq Bashir Cheema and others were also present.

Shehbaz said reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-affected areas would be made a successful model by ensuring complete transparency in utilisation of funds pledged at the Climate Resilient Pakistan Conference in Geneva.

“We will not disappoint the nation and each penny will be utilised in a transparent manner for rehabilitation of the flood-affected people and reconstruction of damaged homes and other infrastructure, including roads and bridges,” he said.

Shehbaz especially mentioned that now when the international community had reposed confidence in the government, it was their duty to ensure transparency in spending donations at the right place. He said the process of third party validation will be pursued for this purpose, which will send a strong message to donors and lenders. He said no effort will be spared to achieve the reconstruction targets adding that modern technology and methods will be used to ensure a robust and resilient infrastructure. Describing the pledges of $9.7 billion made by the friendly countries and financial institutions, he said had the international community any doubts or given ears to the propaganda of government’s opponents, they would not have pledged this huge amount. The whole world saw it as an expression of solidarity, brotherhood and unity on the part of Pakistan at Geneva moot.

He said the provinces were taken along, which presented their case at the conference adding that the KP government sent a minister, Balochistan was represented by the chief secretary, while Punjab also sent a senior official to attend the Geneva Conference.

Shehbaz was highly appreciative of the support announced by the friendly countries.

Giving details of donations, the prime minister said the Islamic Development Bank promised $4.2 billion, the World Bank pledged $2 billion, the China-based Asian Infrastructure Development Bank $1 billion, the Asian Development Bank $500 million and the USAID $100 million. “It was a pleasant surprise for us that the Islamic Development Bank announced such a huge amount,” he said.

He said Saudi Arabia promised the highest donation of $1 billion among the countries followed by France with 380 million Euros, Germany 87 million Euros, China 100 million dollars, Japan 77 million dollars, Qatar 25 million dollars, UK 37 million pound and Italy 23 million dollars.

To a question about the timeline for receiving donations, he said it depended on Pakistan as to how fast feasibilities of different projects were finalized.

He told a questioner that there was no shortage of wheat in the country, as the incumbent government had imported commodity worth billions of dollars to ensure its availability. However, he made it clear that it was the provinces’ responsibility to ensure flour availability in the market.

About his upcoming visit to the UAE, Shehbaz said he was visiting the UAE on Thursday (today) and expressed the confidence that it will help further augment the bilateral relations.

To a question about the security situation, the prime minister said maintaining law and order situation was the joint responsibility of federal and provincial governments. “We are cognizant of our responsibilities and these will be fulfilled with firm commitment,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the Geneva Conference proved to be a success of the government’s foreign policy and dispelled the impression that Pakistan was isolated in the world.

“It is success of our foreign policy and it has broken the myth being created by opponents that Pakistan is isolated in the world,” he said.

He said they had targeted to raise eight billion dollars from the conference but it surpassed the target, which was a befitting response to the negative propagandists and conspirators who wanted to sabotage the IMF deal and harm the country’s interests.

“We will also have to manage nearly 50 percent from own resources for the reconstruction and rehabilitation phase,” he said and appealed to the people to come forward for the humanitarian assistance of the flood victims.

Meanwhile, the prime minister on his Twitter said he was highly grateful to the UN Secretary General for his unwavering support to Pakistan’s flood victims and raising voice for recovery and reconstruction of Pakistan with resilience.

He also expressed Pakistan’s sincere thanks to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for his generous announcement of $1 billion. “We are immensely grateful for his decision to consider increasing the Saudi investment up to $10 billion and deposits with the State Bank of Pakistan to $5 billion,” Shehbaz Sharif said. He also praised the President of the World Bank Group for pledging $2 billion for recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation.

“We are also highly grateful to the Chinese leadership for pledging $1 billion for the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and $100 million separately by China,” he said.