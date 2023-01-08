Imran harming Pakistan by maligning institutions: Kaira

LALAMUSA: Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said Imran is bent on maligning the national institutions which is harming Pakistan.

Addressing the participants of the inauguration ceremony of construction of the Lalamusa-Dinga Link Road, he said that the PDM had been in the government for a few months and the governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were not with it even today. He said the PDM burnt its political capital to undo the wrongs that the PTI tenure had left behind. He said the PDM trid to cut down inflation, improve overall economy by taking radical decisions and improving relations with long standing friends like KSA, China that caused our international isolation. Alluding to PTI policies, the PPP leader said terrorism has resurfaced in the KP and Balochistan after it was successfully routed.