Efforts afoot to form new political group

Aleem Khan (Left), Jahangir Khan Tareen (Centre) and former Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Activities for establishing a new political group are gaining momentum as former Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar will dash to the federal capital today (Sunday) for important consultations with some high-ups in the twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He is believed to be in the process of formation of a political group to play a significant role in the country’s politics. Sarwar, also a philanthropist, is eyeing the upcoming polls supposed to be held at year-end.

In a brief chat with The News from Lahore on Saturday, the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader said that he would be staying in Islamabad for two days, attend a get-to-gather and have some consultations.

Another PTI stalwart Jehangir Khan Tareen has also made it clear that he has no plan before him for the time being to constitute a political group or party. Tareen had some health issues but now he has recovered fully and is working on getting his disputed disqualification set aside through a legal fight.

It is likely that Chaudhry Sarwar will also have a meeting with Tareen here during his stay. The former Punjab governor regrets that no one is bothered about Pakistan. “It’s the most unfortunate thing.”

To a query, he said that he had in mind to do something for the country but he hasn’t made a plan for forming a political group or party. “I am in the process of consultations with some intellectuals,” he said.

Sarwar was member of British Parliament and returned to the home country to take part in politics. He was a close buddy of PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif and played as a mediator between former army ruler Gen Pervez Musharraf and Nawaz Sharif.

Later, he parted ways with the PMLN and joined the PTI that also appointed him Punjab governor. He had to quit the office in an unceremonious fashion and since then he has been cribbing about the conduct of PTI leadership.

Sarwar had a meeting with Nawaz in London a few weeks ago. He termed his plan to set up a party or a group mere “speculation” but maintained that he had to do some political work for the country.

Sarwar is leading a group in Punjab’s parliamentarians of Arain caste. He said that his fresh activities got fame through a lunch that was hosted by another former Punjab governor and PPP leader Makhdoom Mahmood Ahmad. Former PM and PPP leader in Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani was also in attendance. The former governor Punjab claimed that he didn’t believe in secret meetings but he was in-touch with all relevant people.

News Desk adds: According to Geo News sources, some eminent politicians from central and south Punjab are likely to join the new party. Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan and people from the Chaudhry Sarwar group are being contacted, they said.

“The new party will contest in elections with a new election symbol, and there are possibilities of seat adjustment of the new party with the PPP and PMLN,” the sources noted.

The sources said that the dissident group would comprise PTI defectors and it will try to win 40 to 45 seats in the Punjab Assembly and 15 to 20 seats in the National Assembly.

Both Aleem and Tareen had been two of the most prominent PTI leaders in the PTI’s early years, especially during its rise to power in 2018. Internal differences, however, got in the way with Tareen first and then Aleem parted ways with the PTI chief.

In May 2022, the former prime minister revealed the reason behind his differences with both leaders and said that both were seeking “illegal benefits from him.”

Speaking during a podcast, Khan claimed that differences with both estranged leaders developed when he refused to entertain their requests.

“Aleem Khan expected me to legalise his 300-acre land near Ravi”, Khan said, adding “from then onwards, I developed differences with him.”

While talking about Tareen, Khan said: “Tareen stood with those who are the biggest dacoits in the country. When I ordered a probe into the matter [sugar scandal], differences developed with Tareen.”