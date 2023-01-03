Goons uniting in Karachi to subvert PTI: Fawad

LAHORE: Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has lambasted the unification of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) factions, saying that ‘goons’ are uniting in Karachi to counter PTI’s popularity, local media reported on Monday.

Speaking to a private TV channel, the former federal minister criticised the unification of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) factions, saying that every stakeholder has played a role in ending the politics of violence from Karachi.

“The policemen – who participated in Karachi operation – were martyred and the state did not stand with them,” Fawad Chaudhry said, adding that goons were now uniting for mischief in Karachi. He claimed that the ‘goons’ of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) are uniting to counter Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) popularity in Karachi.

Fawad also alleged that Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori was involved in criminal activities, and had play a role in land grabbing. However, he said, citizens of Karachi will reject these ‘criminals’.

The PTI leader also lambasted the incumbent government for arresting party Senator Azam Swathi, claiming that serious violations of human rights were committed in Pakistan in past eight months. Responding to the government’s move of action against social media accounts, Fawad Chaudhry said that such actions would not fix the country’s economy. “Economic crisis in Pakistan is due to political instability”, he added.

He further said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) was not invited to the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting. “KP has an important role in the war against terrorism”, he added. “Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has undertaken several visits to Washington, but did not visit Kabul amid rising terror activities,” he said, alleging that they have cut off diplomatic relations with Afghanistan.