Investigators to take cue from Imran shooter’s phone data

Naveed Meher (L), the alleged attacker of Imran Khan.

LAHORE: Investigators Saturday claimed that one Thailand-based and two local phone numbers obtained from Naveed Meher’s mobile — the main suspect in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Wazirabad assassination bid — might help give a direction to the probe.

Khan was shot in the leg on December 3 as he waved to crowds from a truck-mounted container while leading a protest march to Islamabad to pressure the government into announcing an early election — but it was cut short in Rawalpindi. In the JIT report, the investigators mentioned that the experts who ran the forensic scans on the accused’s handheld device also came across a strange contact name “Na Hai, Na Ho Ga, Na Rahe Ji”.

According to the forensic report, the SIM cards of two mobile operators were recovered from the phone. The police techies were able to retrieve 138 phone numbers, data of 1,869 calls, 337 text messages, 1,956 photos, and 212 videos from Meher’s phone.

However, the authorities could not recover the deleted phone data. The forensic experts burnt all the data to a DVD and handed it over to the JIT.