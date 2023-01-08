Imran always prefers national interests: CM

LAHORE : All the PDM parties couldn’t compete with Imran Khan adding that Imran Khan always took decisions by preferring national interests. Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said this during his meeting with former Speaker Punjab Assembly Afzal Sahi and a senior lawyer Faisal Chaudhry who called on him at CM Office on Saturday.

Matters of mutual interest and political situation were discussed while ongoing progress on the development projects in Jhelum and Faisalabad also came under discussion.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi while talking on the occasion stated that our intentions are noble and we are moving in the right direction. Chief Minister maintained that if intentions are right then Allah Almighty grants help and we attain our destination. Chief Minister highlighted that the intentions of PDM people along with their politics are impure adding that the PDM government badly ruined the national economy in a few months.

Chief Minister denounced that PDM people have put the country at stake for the sake of their fake politics adding that they are playing havoc with the national institutions in order to save their so-called politics. Chief Minister stated that the people of Pakistan are castigating the PDM government over their flawed and anti- public welfare policies.

Chief Minister highlighted that the number of ongoing development projects in Punjab have no precedent even in the past ten years. Chief Minister outlined that he had made education free up to Matric level during his first tenure and now has made it free up to BA level adding that our every moment is devoted to bring ease among the lives of common people. Faisal Chaudhry remarked that CM Pervaiz Elahi is rendering commendable services for the well-being of people adding that the spirit of Chief Minister for the welfare of lawyers community is laudable. Afzal Sahi remarked that the previous golden tenure of Chief Minister is remembered by the people even to date adding that the Chief Minister has taken solid steps to provide maximum relief to the people of the province in a short span of time even now.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed his serious concern over the deaths owing to a mysterious disease in the surrounding area of Rukanpur, Rahim Yar Khan.

Chief Minister took notice of the incident over the deaths of 12 persons of a single family and sought a report from Secretary Health department and Commissioner Bahawalpur division over the tragic incident. Chief Minister directed that a team of doctors comprising specialists should visit the area and provide best treatment facilities to the affected persons.

Chief Minister directed the officials of Health department to monitor the situation continuously. Chief Minister directed to ensure provision of essential medicines in the special medical camp and undertake all possible measures to prevent the spread of disease any further. Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased.