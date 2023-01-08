BKT music school gets new director

PESHAWAR: After approval by Awami National Party leader and chief executive Bacha Khan Trust Aimal Wali Khan, noted Pashto folk singer Rashid Ahmad Khan was appointed as new director of Angaze Music Production (AMP).

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Rashid Ahmad Khan said he had accepted his new duty as head of the Angaze Music Production run under the auspices of Bacha Khan Trust.

He added that he would try his best to promote the cause of folk music. “Music lessons on all languages being spoken in KP would be delivered,” he said.

He said he was grateful to the CEO of the Bacha Khan Trust Aimal Wali Khan for reposing confidence in him for serving the cause of folk music and artistes of the militancy plagued province.

He said that he would convert the AMP into a school of music where learners would be taught the basics of folk music according to a syllabus comprising lessons on old and new folk music alongside its significance and background history of every single genre.

There would be regular classes for the music students under a comprehensive music curriculum with fruitful activities like formal educational institutions, senior artistes would supervise assignments and projects.

Rashid Ahmad Khan, who has recently done a doctoral thesis on Pashto folk music from Peshawar University and also heads Hunari Welfare Society, vowed that he would engage veteran musicians and singers, including Afghan immigrant experts on the art of folk music in the proposed music school.

“A few Afghan refugees experts on folk music who have already served in music school in Kabul would be employed in the school so that the learners could know about the basics of classical and modern rhythm, and traditional themes of Pashto folk music,” the artiste added.

He said that the school of folk music would be formally affiliated with Pakhtunkhwa College of Arts (PCA), Mardan, so that pass outs could be registered for any BS MS and other advanced study on folk music.