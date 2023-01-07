‘Lot of work to be done to enforce pollution laws’

LAHORE: Nadeem Ashraf, Member/Commissioner (Punjab), National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) held a suo motu hearing regarding air pollution in City in which the representatives of Chief Secretary and Secretary Environment Protection Department Punjab, Dr Usman Ali Khan appeared before the Commission on behalf of the Punjab government and informed about the steps taken in this regard.
The secretary environment admitted that there is still a lot of work to be done regarding the implementation of air pollution laws, on which the Member/Commissioner (Punjab) NCHR instructed the representative of the chief secretary that the Punjab government should take necessary steps.
