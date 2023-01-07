Sindh govt pursuing anti-education policy, alleges MPA Shahzad Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Shahzad Qureshi has alleged that the Sindh government is pursuing a policy hostile to education, and the PPP is making heinous conspiracies to deprive children of education.

There are conspiracies to first close the Islamia College and now the Government Degree Girls College in Block N, North Nazimabad, he said, adding that the future of hundreds of students is on stake.

The Sindh government should be ashamed of this move. It should correct its Qibla; otherwise, we will stand in protest with the students, the PTI leader said and also discussed important issues related to the city infrastructure on a social media channel.

He said that since the creation of Pakistan, Karachi had been completely neglected and the people of Karachi had been left behind. MPA Qureshi said there is no such thing as police in this city, and sewerage, roads, transport none of the systems are functioning properly. He further said that the law and order situation has become worst, and no mother, sister or daughter is unsafe, while mobiles, jewellery and cars are taken away at gunpoint.

Now the screams of the people of Karachi are not even heard, he lamented and said Karachi earns 90 per cent of Sindh’s and 70 per cent of Pakistan’s revenue, but the youth here are wandering around unemployed and helpless.