PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing a press conference via video link from Lahore residence on January 5, 2023. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Thursday said those considered country’s defenders are behind Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah as the two alone could not plan the bid to assassinate him.

Addressing a press conference through a video link, he doubted the role of DPO Gujrat, and claimed that three shooters made an attempt on his life in Wazirabad. The PTI chief said he had nominated four persons who were to be responsible if any harm was done to him in future.

Imran said he was unable to get the FIR of Wazirabad incident registered as per his will despite the fact that PTI was the ruling party in Punjab.

He said that since day one, the PTI had been raising its concern that the nation was not being informed about the actual number of shooters.

He said that after the assailant, Naveed, was arrested, his statement was recorded on the cell phone of DPO Gujrat and within a short span, some journalists, who were already well-known for their lining, tweeted the video message.

Imran questioned as to why the DPO Gujrat sent the video to a select group of journalists who were known for their anti-PTI lining.

Imran said after eight hours, Naveed was handed over to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the video of assailant was recirculated with a changed background.

Imran also raised doubts about the lack of cooperation by DPO Gujrat and CTD officials with the Joint Investigation Team.

He said the said officials refused to provide details and the cellphone of the assailant. He said the agencies had informed him that a plot had been underway to eliminate him through the allegation of blasphemy. The PTI chairman said PMLN leader Mian Javed Latif incited the sentiments of people in a press conference and later Maryam Nawaz also got active.

He said a ‘known criminal’ like Rana Sanaullah also played his role and Khawaja Asif addressed a press conference in the same connection. Imran said sentiments were incited on the pattern of what was done in the case of former governor Punjab Salman Taseer.

Imran said on April 9 last year, his government was changed through horse-trading and the next day people took to the streets and rejected it.

“It was never seen before. The wise thing was to hold fresh elections but it was not done. Rather, the PTI workers, including elder citizens, women and children, were tortured. The entire nation is a witness to what happened on May 25,” said Imran.

He said the July 2022 by-polls results established popularity of PTI which won 75 percent of the seats despite the fact that it was not in power, he said.

Geo adds: Imran demanded the constitution of a powerful committee under the supervision of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial to probe the assassination bid.

“I earlier stated this as well that I only hope for justice from one place [SC] as powerful people will not allow the investigation to take place.”

“Now, I want the person who planned to have me killed to cooperate with the JIT. These people are intentionally obstructing justice,” the ex-premier said.