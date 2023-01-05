Imran Khan reveals initial details of JIT probing assassination bid

Former prime minister Imran Khan is addressing a press conference in Lahore, wherein he is revealing the initial findings of a JIT probing the attempted assassination attack on him.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief said the suspect Naveed — whose video went viral right after his arrest — claimed he was working alone. "He was programmed to say this."
The ex-prime minister claimed that the suspect was asked to claim that he was working alone as if there had been someone aiding him, then he could not be called a "religious fanatic".
Khan said the police quickly recorded the video statement of the suspect and disseminated it among "journalists and television channels" who work against the PTI.
