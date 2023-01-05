 
Thursday January 05, 2023
Imran Khan reveals initial details of JIT probing assassination bid

PTI chief berates govt officials for "suddenly caring about Islam"

By Web Desk
January 05, 2023

Former prime minister Imran Khan is addressing a press conference in Lahore, wherein he is revealing the initial findings of a JIT probing the attempted assassination attack on him.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief said the suspect Naveed — whose video went viral right after his arrest — claimed he was working alone. "He was programmed to say this."

The ex-prime minister claimed that the suspect was asked to claim that he was working alone as if there had been someone aiding him, then he could not be called a "religious fanatic".

Khan said the police quickly recorded the video statement of the suspect and disseminated it among "journalists and television channels" who work against the PTI.

More to follow...