JIT in Arshad Sharif murder case submits report to SC

ISLAMABAD: The special Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Wednesday submitted its report to the Supreme Court (SC) in the murder case of renowned TV anchor Arshad Sharif.

It stated that the team will visit Kenya on January 15 to collect evidence. It will also get the original postmortem report of Arshad Sharif and the same would be submitted to the top court after being received. It may be mentioned here that the Registrar’s office of the top court had raised objections over the copy of the postmortem report.

The Supreme Court had taken suo-moto notice in the murder case of TV anchor.