JIT in Arshad Sharif murder case submits report to SC

ISLAMABAD: The special Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Wednesday submitted its report to the Supreme Court (SC) in the murder case of renowned TV anchor Arshad Sharif.
It stated that the team will visit Kenya on January 15 to collect evidence. It will also get the original postmortem report of Arshad Sharif and the same would be submitted to the top court after being received. It may be mentioned here that the Registrar’s office of the top court had raised objections over the copy of the postmortem report.
The Supreme Court had taken suo-moto notice in the murder case of TV anchor.
KARACHI: Tough and unpopular decisions have helped various countries come out of financial crises including default....
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Wednesday delisted the case fixed for hearing on January 10 for the...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday fined the Pakistan Customs Rs50,000 for wasting the time of courts by filing...
A representational image of young female voters casting their votes. — APP/FileISLAMABAD: There are a total of...
KARACHI: Leaders of the Jamaat-e-Islami and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan in a meeting held at the JI Karachi...
Nacta has proposed National CTD for effectively fighting terrorism at national and transnational level
Comments