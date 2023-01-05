Iran releases star actor Alidoosti on bail

PARIS: Iranian authorities released star actor Taraneh Alidoosti on bail on Wednesday after holding her for almost three weeks over her support for the protest movement, her lawyer said.

Alidoosti is one of Iranian cinema´s most acclaimed stars, winning international renown for performances in award-winning films by director Asghar Farhadi, including the Oscar-winning 2016 movie “The Salesman”. Her detention had prompted an outcry in the film industry and amplified concern about the authorities´ crackdown on more than three months of protests that has seen thousands arrested.