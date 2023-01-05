Soft launch of Peshawar Literary Festival held

PESHAWAR: The soft launch ceremony of the Peshawar Literary Festival (PLF) took place at a local hotel in which noted poets and writers from across the province participated.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof Abaseen Yousafzai said that such events were the need of the hour, as it would not only provide recognition to the literature of the region but would also promote the soft image of Peshawar.

Bushra Farrukh, a well-known poetess, said that the good thing about the festival was that it would bring different languages being spoken together. Akbar Hoti, Mehraban Elahi, Kalsoomzeb and Ali Gul Faraz, also appreciated the step and termed it a very good beginning of the New Year, for Peshawarites.

Hamid Khan, deputy director of Youth Affairs Directorate, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in his brief speech mentioned that the directorate always welcomed such activities, and in the past had taken various initiatives for the youth and would do so in future as well.

The festival, supported by US Embassy in Pakistan, and youth directorate, would take place from February 3-5, 2023.