According to the WHO, in 2021 around 20,000 Pakistanis committed suicide and another 120,000 attempted suicide. This is a worrying trend and we need to boost our mental health resources in order to deal with the problem. Thankfully, we have already abolished punishments against those who attempt suicide, enabling them to get help instead. However, decriminalization alone is not enough.

We also need to break the stigma surrounding mental health problems, which leads many to suppress their issues until they can no longer bear to carry on. Those suffering from mental health problems need to know that they are not alone and that it is ok to share.

Naveed Abbas Maitlo

Islamabad