Imran an emotionless person: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday criticised the PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his “senseless” tweet on the occasion of New Year.
Maryam tweeted that Imran Khan was a strange person having no feelings for happy occasions like Eid, Shab Raat or New Year. She said Imran had no prayers or good wishes for any occasion.
“Imprisoned in his own self”, she said he had no forward thinking, no thought for anyone’s grief and no feeling for anyone’s happiness.” She said a person like Imran who did not know how to share others’ happiness and sorrow. How would he think about the betterment of 22 million people?
As the country’s politics gets increasingly focused on Punjab and the Centre, the political landscape in Karachi is...
BISHAM: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture Division,...
CHARSADDA: Two proclaimed offenders were killed during an encounter with the police in Ghunda Karkana area in the...
PESHAWAR: A magnitude 5.2 quake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday. The tremors were felt in Swat, Charsadda...
LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency has summoned a woman named Saira Anwar, said to be the relative of a...
ISLAMABAD: Former PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, in his TV interview on Saturday, had stated he could not confirm...
Comments