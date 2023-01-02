Imran an emotionless person: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday criticised the PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his “senseless” tweet on the occasion of New Year.

Maryam tweeted that Imran Khan was a strange person having no feelings for happy occasions like Eid, Shab Raat or New Year. She said Imran had no prayers or good wishes for any occasion.

“Imprisoned in his own self”, she said he had no forward thinking, no thought for anyone’s grief and no feeling for anyone’s happiness.” She said a person like Imran who did not know how to share others’ happiness and sorrow. How would he think about the betterment of 22 million people?