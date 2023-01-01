Football frenzy

It was bittersweet to see how people in Lyari enjoyed the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches. Many of these football fans have the potential to become the next Messi or Mbappe. However, because of our misplaced priorities, they keep missing the chance of becoming world-class football players. For the longest time, Lyari was the centre of gang wars. And while the skies of the neighbourhood are free from gunshots, the area has not been able to overcome the inequalities created after years of neglect. It was a little painful to see that while the football fans in Lyari can make headlines in international news outlets, they rarely get the attention of the government.

Mansoor Alvi

Karachi