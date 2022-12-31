Pervaiz upgrades Jampur to district

LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday announced granting Jampur the status of a district.

The chief minister presided over a meeting at CM office in which Provincial Minister Raja Basharat, MNA Sardar Nasarullah Khan Dareshak, Provincial Minister Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari, MPA Farooq Amanullah Dareshak, Sardar Awais Dareshak, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, former Assembly Member Meena Leghari, Dildar Cheema and Ali Bahadur Dareshak attended the meeting.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Captain (Retd) Asadullah Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Acting Senior Member Board of Revenue Naveed Shirazi, DC Rajanpur and the officials concerned also attended the meeting while Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Division participated in the meeting via a video link.

Addressing on the occasion, the chief minister stated that Dajal and Muhammad Pur would be accorded the status of tehsils of Jampur. He maintained that a decision was made to grant Jampur the status of a district on the long overdue demand of the people. He vowed to make Jampur best district of Punjab, adding that with the formation of a district the people’s problems would be solved.

The chief minister highlighted that thousands of employment opportunities would be generated with Jampur becoming a district. The service delivery system will improve in Jampur, Muhammad Pur and Dajal. The chief minister underscored that establishing a university in Jampur was part of government’s priorities, adding that with the setting up of a university in Jampur students especially female students would be provided opportunities to obtain higher education.

The CM outlined that Jampur was like Gujrat to him, adding that he wanted uplift of Jampur from his heart and soul. MNA Nasarullah Dareshak thanked the CM for upgrading Jampur to status of a district. Mohsin Leghari remarked that people of Jampur appreciated the CM’s decision.

EXPAT: A Spain-based expatriate businessman Chaudhry Abdul Ghaffar Gujjar called on the chief minister at his office and discussed the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

The CM stated that he valued Pakistanis living abroad and assured him of providing every possible facility for investment. The government has transformed Punjab into a business-friendly province. The chip manufacturing industry would be promoted in Punjab along with the promotion of technical education facilities to meet the needs of the industrial sector, he added.

Abdul Ghaffar termed Pervaiz Elahi a public leader in the true sense who has done great work in a short period of four months.

SUMSAM BUKHARI: Former minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari MPA called on the chief minister at his office.

The chief minister reiterated that serving the people was his core objective and thanked Allah Almighty for enabling him to serve the religion as well. For the first time, Khatam-un-Nabiyeen (PBUH) University will be set up in Lahore. The Punjab assembly has unanimously approved the bill and Rs1 billion have also been earmarked for it. This university would become a distinguished institution for research on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH), he said and added that a VC block, mosque and hostel would be built in it.

The CM regretted that no sustainable work was done for the public welfare by the opponents as their tenures were packed with political chicanery. “We are taking concrete steps to give relief to the people like our first term and public welfare work done in five months has no comparison,” he maintained. The politics of propaganda is the domain of opponents and they will continue to be answered through public service. We will continue to do public-centric work without caring for the opponents, he concluded.