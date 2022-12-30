 
Essa Tennis from Jan 7

By Our Correspondent
December 30, 2022

KARACHI: the first event of the national tennis circuit 2023 is Essa Lab National Tennis Championships that will be held at Modern Club here from January 7-13.

The events for juniors include the age categories of 18, 16, 14, 12, and 10 while for seniors the categories are 45 and 55 doubles. The last date for entries is January 4th.

