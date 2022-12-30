Call to make Punjabi language of instruction in schools

LAHORE:In the third and final day of 32nd Waris Shah International Conference on Peace & Literature organised by World Punjabi Congress here, a large number of poets, writers, intellectuals, professors, journalists and scholars participated. The conference’s main theme was Waris Shah and Punjabi literature in reference to promotion of peace.

Chairman World Punjabi Congress Fakhar Zaman demanded the governments of Pakistan and India to allow the intellectuals, scholars and Punjabi writers and poets to participate in such conferences across borders.

World Punjabi Congress will organise the 33rd international conference in March next year. Fakhar Zaman is hopeful that more than 100 delegates from around the world will participate. Medals of appreciation were awarded to those who took active part in promotion of Punjabi language and culture and to volunteers who worked hard in organising the conference. Punjabi Mushaira was also held. The declaration said Punjabi should be the language of instruction in all schools of Punjab starting from primary class and should be a compulsory subject till graduation level. Punjab province is unacceptable and March 14 should be celebrated as Punjab cultural day on govt level and Punjabi language must be recognised as official language in Punjab plus all languages spoken in Pakistan including Sindhi, Balochi, Pashto and Punjabi be recognised as national languages of Pakistan, were some of the key demands.