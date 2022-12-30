Sea View beach to remain open on New Year’s Eve

The District South police on Thursday announced that the Seaview beach would remain open for the public on New Year’s Eve.
Extraordinary security measures are being taken to ensure public safety on New Year’s Eve, and over 2,500 policemen will perform security duties at the beach and its surrounding areas.Murder cases would be registered against anyone who restored to aerial firing, and strict action would be taken against one-wheelers and rough drivers, said the SSP South.
Mounted police and Shaheen force personnel would be deployed on roads to ensure public safety, while over a hundred female constables would also perform security duties on New Year’s Eve, he said. The roads adjacent to the beach would be made one-way from 10pm on December 31. The district police also warned the citizens to avoid unnecessary fireworks at the beach.
Tilism Theatre & Dance FestivalThe Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting ‘Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival’...
The Sindh High Court on Thursday dismissed an application with regard to recording of additional evidence in the...
Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, concerned over reports that members of the pubic are facing difficulties in the...
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, along with Administrator District Municipal Corporation East Syed Shakeel Ahmed...
The Pakistan Association for Mental Health has held its elections, and the following candidates have been elected...
Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Thursday imposed a complete ban on the sale and use of pressure horns,...
Comments