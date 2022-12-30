Sea View beach to remain open on New Year’s Eve

The District South police on Thursday announced that the Seaview beach would remain open for the public on New Year’s Eve.

Extraordinary security measures are being taken to ensure public safety on New Year’s Eve, and over 2,500 policemen will perform security duties at the beach and its surrounding areas.Murder cases would be registered against anyone who restored to aerial firing, and strict action would be taken against one-wheelers and rough drivers, said the SSP South.

Mounted police and Shaheen force personnel would be deployed on roads to ensure public safety, while over a hundred female constables would also perform security duties on New Year’s Eve, he said. The roads adjacent to the beach would be made one-way from 10pm on December 31. The district police also warned the citizens to avoid unnecessary fireworks at the beach.