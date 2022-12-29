PTI ready for parliamentary role but govt not serious: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is willing to play a role in Parliament but the government is not ready to make a serious commitment in this regard, claimed former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The PTI leader made the remarks while reacting to Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s statement against PTI chief Imran Khan. Issuing a statement, Qureshi said that the PTI is ready to play a parliamentary role, but the government is not announcing a date for general elections.

Addressing the PPP chief’s charge against Imran Khan, the PTI leader said, “The establishment is apolitical. How can we contact them?” Responding to Bilawal’s statement urging the PTI to rejoin the parliament, Qureshi said that Bilawal could not invite the party to join the parliament as it is the prerogative of the prime minister.