Climate justice

According to some media reports, climate change may have increased Pakistan’s rainfall intensity by as much as 50 per cent. Pakistan contributes only about one per cent of the global greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change. But greenhouse gases never stay within national borders – emissions anywhere affect the global climate. There is a need to introduce a well-defined system for loss and damage payments by the rich countries. The recent COP27 summit was a step in the right direction, but more will have to be done to firmly secure climate reparations.

Khan Faraz

Hayatabad