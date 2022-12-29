Climate justice

According to some media reports, climate change may have increased Pakistan’s rainfall intensity by as much as 50 per cent. Pakistan contributes only about one per cent of the global greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change. But greenhouse gases never stay within national borders – emissions anywhere affect the global climate. There is a need to introduce a well-defined system for loss and damage payments by the rich countries. The recent COP27 summit was a step in the right direction, but more will have to be done to firmly secure climate reparations.
Khan Faraz
Hayatabad
There has been a lot of volatility in Pakistan’s real-estate sector in recent months. The ups and downs of the...
Cricket teams visiting Pakistan always complain about our flat and slow pitches and they are right to do so. Despite...
This refers to the news item ‘Didn’t know we’re on brink of default when took oath: PM’ . Perhaps he found out...
According to reports, the price of wheat has soared to Rs4300 per 40 kilograms. Pakistanis are already among the most...
Every evening, when the residents of Gulshan and the north side of Karachi get into their cars to head home from...
Once again, there is a new wave of Covid-19. Cases are soaring in Asian countries like China and the wave could spread...
Comments