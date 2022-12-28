LG secretaries go on strike to protest attack by minister

TIMERGARA: The offices of Village and Neighbourhood Councils in Lower Dir district were closed down for an indefinite period on the call of All Secretaries Village and Neighbourhood Councils Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The offices were closed in protest against the alleged attack by a provincial minister on the office of Director General Local Government and Rural Development Department at Hayatabad in Peshawar on December 24.

Talking to reporters, Assistant Director Local Government and Rural Development Department Lower Dir Amir Nizam Durrani said over 50 armed people held hostage the employees of the department in the office of Directorate General Local Government and Rural Development Department.

All Secretaries Village Councils Association Lower Dir President Salahuddin Khan was also present.

He said that the Local Government Employees Association had announced a shutter-down strike across the province to press the government to accept their demands.

“The offices of all Village and Neighbourhood Councils will remain closed for an indefinite period and will provide no services to the people regarding issuance of death, birth,

marriage and divorce certificates,” Amir Nizam Durrani said.

Condemning the attack, he urged the government to provide protection to public servants. He said the association had demanded the government to de-notify the minister in question and register a case against him.