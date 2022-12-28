Pak-UK Education Gateway launched

Islamabad : The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan and British Council Pakistan on Tuesday have launched a joint programme Pak-UK Education Gateway, which aims to enhance partnership between the higher education sectors of Pakistan and United Kingdom.
In this partnership, the UK and Pakistani universities will work together to develop higher education linkages between UK and Pakistan. Pak-UK Education Gateway Mobility Partnership for faculty and students provides flexible grants to UK higher education providers (HEPs) and Pakistani universities to design and deliver academically rigorous short-term mobility opportunities in Pakistan and the UK for faculty members and MS and PhD students from their respective institutions.
HEC and British Council Pakistan have launched invitation for full proposals from UK and Pakistani universities for this partnership. The last date for applications is January 31, 2023. More details about faculty mobility programme and student mobility programme are available at website of British Council, Pakistan.
Islamabad : The city managers are preparing to auction 58 commercial and residential properties in January 2023 with...
Islamabad : A cake cutting ceremony in connection with the Christmas and New Year organised by National Highway &...
Islamabad : The residents are facing unannounced power loadshedding in different areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for...
Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have set up 25 pickets at different points of the city with a purpose to enhance the...
Ag APPIslamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts will pay tribute to the Queen of Melody, Madam Noor Jehan...
Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have established ‘Lost & Found Cell’, which is fully operational and working...
Comments