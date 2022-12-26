Police Shuhada shooting contest concludes

Islamabad : A 3-day all Pakistan Shuh­ada memorial shooting competition, an initiative of the National Police Bureau, was held in Police Lines Headquarters with 10 teams from all over the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir police, a police spok­esman said Sunday.

He said that former IGP Afzal Ali Shigri was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony held at the Police Lines Headquarters auditorium. Inspector General of Police Islamabad, current and retired IGPs of different forces, Capital Police Officer Safe City, Officers from the National Police Bureau, Sindh Police, Punjab Police, Gilgit Baltistan Police and Frontier Constabulary were also present at the occasion.

In the shooting competition, 55 men and 45 police women shooters from 10 teams participated and demonstrated their skills in pistol, rifle, and sniper categories. In the male shooting competition, Naveed Akram from Islamabad capital police won the gold medal in10 the meter category. Likewise, he also won a gold medal in the 15-meter category. In 35 meter category, Shakeel Ahmed of KPK police won a gold medal. Whereas, in 100 meter and 200-meter categories Naveed Akram of Islamabad Capital Police won the gold medal and silver medal respectively.

While in women's shooting competitions, Irum Shehzad of Islamabad capital police won a silver medal in the 10 meters category. Similarly, Fouzia Hanif from Islamabad Capital Police won the silver medal in the 15-meter category. Moreover, Fouzia Hanif of the Islamabad capital police also won the gold medal in the 35-meter shooting competition. During the entire shooting competition, Islamabad capital police won 04 gold medals, 4 silver medals, and 3 bronze medals.

The Islamabad capital police team did remarkably well and like last year stood first this year too. In the male category, the police team won the second position while in the female category a women's team of Islamabad capital police took first position.