Zardari to be back in Lahore this week

ISLAMABAD: Former president and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari will come back to Lahore later this week to complete his ‘mission’.

He has gone to Garhi Khuda Bux to take part in death anniversary of late Benazir Bhutto being observed on Tuesday.

A meeting of the party’s leadership will also take place on Monday in Larkana as per tradition where the overall political situation will be discussed thoroughly.

Adviser to the Prime Minister and PPP stalwart Kamar Zaman Kaira told The News Saturday evening that President Zardari would come to Lahore to accomplish his political mission. He said that the impression given by the PTI quarters that Asif Zardari couldn’t succeed in his mission, is their self-deceived concept.

Zardari is known for his political achievements. He pointed out that the former president was in Lahore till Friday for the dissolution of the provincial assemblies of Punjab and KP as per announcement made by Imran Khan. He left for Karachi on his way to Garhi Khuda Bux after the day.

To a query Kaira maintained that the PTI’s thinking about Zardari mission is out of place. The presence of provincial ministers of Sindh in Lahore is again normal as they keep on visiting the city since they have connections in different parts of the country including Punjab.