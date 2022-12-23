Imran on a mission to destabilise Pakistan: Hamza

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has said dissolving assemblies is not a game.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said Imran Niazi had been on a mission to destabilise Pakistan politically and economically for the past several months. Imran unsuccessfully tried to cover up his incompetence by making false accusations against the institutions and their heads. Every move of Imran would be answered politically, constitutionally and legally. “The PMLN believes in the power of people. We are always ready for elections, but the steps taken to satisfy one person’s ego will be blocked,” he said.