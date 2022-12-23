Death of a patient: Islamabad hospital fined Rs1m for ‘negligence’

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has imposed a fine of Rs1 million on a private hospital in the capital for showing negligence, resulting in the death of a woman.

Besides, the authority has also advised the husband of the deceased to lodge a criminal case against persons responsible.An order of the IHRA says the death of the wife of the complainant (Younas Imran) was caused by maladministration, malpractice and medical negligence of a private hospital in Islamabad. Thus, the penalty of Rs1 million is imposed on the hospital under section 29, IHRA Act 2018.

Officials at Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) told The News on Thursday, that Younas Imran had complained in February, that his wife, 37-year-old Nazia Aslam - a mother of two young children - was given a wrong medicine by the staff of the hospital. Nazia was admitted for nasal polypectomy on December 16, 2021.

Acting on the complaint, the IHRA conducted an inquiry. After hearing both the parties and taking into consideration of hospital’s internal inquiry report and decision of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) and expert opinion, it concluded that the criminal medical negligence on part of doctors, nursing and paramedical staff caused the death of a young woman.

Quoting the order of the IHRA, the official said when patient Nazia Aslam complained of headache, she was administered Acuron 50mg injection by a female nurse, as there was no doctor available to attend her. The medicine Acuron paralyzed the respiratory muscles of the patient and she died on the same day despite treatment.

Besides, the surgery of the patient was also performed by a postgraduate medical trainee Dr M. Shafi, who was not authorized to perform such surgeries without the supervision of an ENT consultant. Even, the disciplinary committee of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) cancelled the license of Dr Shafi after it was revealed that he was not an ENT surgeon but only a medical officer, said the IHRA order.

It added that the internal inquiry of the hospital also mentioned the administration of Acuron injection a possible cause of the death. The hospital terminated its staff on the basis of the CCTV footage of the hospital’s lobby and pharmacy but when the IHRA asked for the CCTV footage, it was not presented before the hearing committee which also shows the maladministration on part of the hospital.

The IHRA order also declared performing of surgeries by an MBBS doctor as maladministration on part of the hospital and added that the hospital administration tried to keep the suspect, nurse Katherine Rubab, away from the hearing committee of IHRA as she was never produced before the committee.

“On the basis of internal inquiry of the hospital, the hospital administration itself decided to terminate the service of staff nurse Kaherine Rubab.In view of the above facts, the case of staff nurse Katherine Rubab has been sent to Pakistan Nursing Council for action while Pakistan Pharmacy Council has also been recommended to take action against pharmacists who sold the injection Acuron without doctor’s prescription.

One of the accused, Dr Shafi said he has contested the decision of PMC in the medical tribunal while he has also approached the high court against PMC’s order of suspending his license for two years.

Husband of the deceased Nazia Aslam, Younas Imran said that he had been fighting for the justice for last one year, and expressed satisfaction on the order of the IHRA.“I will consult my lawyers for registration of criminal case against hospital administration,” he added. The chairman of the hospital refused to give his version on the verdict of IHRA and leveling serious allegations on the complainant, even asked this scribe not to report this story.