ISLAMABAD: District and Sessions Court, Islamabad, has summoned Imran Khan on January 18, 2023 in the case of hurling threats on female judge.
Senior civil judge Rana Mujahid has issued a notice to Imran Khan.
The Islamabad Police have filed a challan of the case in the court.
It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan had threatened the female judge during a public meeting in Islamabad. Later, he had apologised to the court.
The PTI chairman had appeared in the court of female judge where he had asked the court staff to inform the female judge about his apology.
