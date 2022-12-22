Dissolving assemblies is our constitutional right: Imran

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said it was his party’s constitutional right to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

The comment by the PTI chief comes after PPP and PMLN lawmakers submitted a no-confidence motion against PTI-allied Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi in a bid to forestall the dissolution of provincial assembly.

Talking to a delegation of lawyers at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Imran said that the country cannot progress until there is rule of law. “In order to get out of the slavery of the US, the justice system must be restored and all institutions must work within their limits,” he added.

He once again accused former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa of being responsible for the current economic crisis in the country. Imran said that dissolving the assemblies was the PTI’s constitutional right.

The lawyers told the former premier that the Punjab governor’s move to direct the chief minister to take vote of confidence was illegal. Imran Khan tasked the lawyers to start a movement on the rule of law across the country.